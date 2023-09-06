Watch: Kenyan president arrives for final day of Africa climate talks

Landmark African climate talks are set to wrap up on Wednesday with leaders seeking a united voice to highlight the continent's green growth potential provided the world steps up to help for funding and debt.

Africa is acutely vulnerable to the growing impacts of climate change, yet Kenyan President William Ruto has fought for a narrative shift at the conference, focusing on accelerating the region's clean energy transition.

A final declaration from the Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi is expected to call on the international community to help achieve that goal by easing the continent's crushing debt burden and reforming the global financial system to unblock investment.