Watch: Cars trapped and locals survey damage as flooding hits Greece

At least one person has died in eastern Greece after torrential rains hit the country, already ravaged for weeks by devastating wildfires, authorities said on Tuesday.

The victim of the rains appeared to have been carried away by floodwaters, while a shepherd was reported missing. Later the Greek coastguard announced rescuers were also searching for a woman who had been canoeing at sea in the Halkidiki region, further north.

The regional capital Volos has seen 200mm of rain, while 600mm have fallen in the neighbouring village of Zagora.