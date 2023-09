A total of 650 couples from 35 countries competed in two main categories in this year’s contest, with Argentina, the host country, represented by dancers from 40 cities from 18 provinces.

Bruna Estrellita and Julián Sánchez won the prize for best Stage Tango category alongside Suyay Quiroga and Jhonny Carvajal, who won the prize for best Floor Tango performance.

Those who attended the tournament were able to vote for their favourite dancers online, with additional points given by judges.