Pope Francis arrived in Mongolia on Friday for the first papal visit to the Asian nation, which only has 1,450 Roman Catholics.

After an official welcome at the airport including a guard of honour, the 86-year-old pontiff headed into the capital Ulaanbaatar to visit the church’s youngest Cardinal, Bishop Giorgio Marengo.

There he was greeted by crowds of cheering children, many wearing traditional costumes.. Seated in his wheelchair, Pope Francis watched as the children danced.