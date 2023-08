'One Piece,' is the new live-action fantasy series coming to Netflix and has been adapted from a beloved Japanese manga and anime series.

The graphic novels by Eiichiro Oda have sold more than 516 million copies across 103 volumes in 61 countries, making its success similar to that of the Harry Potter book series.

The story follows a protagonist named Monkey D. Luffy, who sails the ocean in search of treasure with his band of pirates.