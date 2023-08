Romanian officials said two people were killed and 57 injured after explosions rocked an unlicensed liquified petroleum station in Crevedia late on Saturday.

Most of the injured were firefighters who worked to extinguish the blaze from the first explosion before the second occurred.

According to the head of the Emergency Department, Raed Arafat, among the injured were 39 firefighters, two police officers and two gendarmes.

Nine people have been transferred abroad for treatment.