WATCH: Ukrainian soldiers train in a Norwegian military camp

Since April 2023, the Norwegian National Guard has been training battalions of Ukrainian soldiers, in an intensive four-week course. As part of the lessons, Kyiv's soldiers learn military medicine, fire training and team leadership.

90% of these Ukrainian soldiers go on to fight at the front directly after their training.

In January, the Norwegian government issued a statement saying, " Norway is already contributing to the training of Ukrainian soldiers through Operation Interflex in Great Britain. This effort will continue in 2023, and the number of instructors will increase. Norway also contributes financial support and instructors to the EU's training mission for Ukraine, and Norway will contribute to a Nordic initiative where several nations train Ukrainian explosive ordnance disposal specialists."