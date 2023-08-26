WATCH: Protestors gather in front of Spain's Football Federation HQ

Spanish midfielder Jenni Hermoso joined a mass strike of women players on Friday after saying she did not consent to being kissed by the country's football federation chief Luis Rubiales after Spain's victory in the Women's World Cup final.

In a statement released by the women's players' union, Futpro, Hermoso and 80 other players said they would not return to the pitch to represent the country, "if the current leadership continues" at the Spanish Football Federation.

Rubiales, 46, defied expectations by refusing to resign at an emergency Federation meeting on Friday.

The chief said in a fiery speech that his kiss on Hermoso's lips during the World Cup final medal ceremony on Sunday was "mutual, euphoric and consensual." He said she had consented when he asked Hermoso if he could give her "a peck".

He also asserted that "she was the one who lifted me in her arms and brought me close to her body".

However, Hermoso denied his claims, saying she felt "vulnerable and the victim of an assault".

"I want to clarify that at no time did I consent to the kiss that he gave me and in no case did I seek to lift up the president," Hermoso said in the Futpro statement.

The women's union added that every player who signed the declaration, including the 23 World Cup winners, was taking a stand to force change.