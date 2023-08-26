No Comment of the week

Celebrations spread across Spain as the country won the Women's World Cup for the first time. The Spanish team secured a 1-0 victory against England last Sunday.

In the UK, Lucy Letby, a 33-year-old former nurse and now infamous serial killer, received a life prison sentence. She was found guilty of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill six others in the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016.

In Japan and South Korea, protests erupted over the release of treated radioactive wastewater into the ocean. The first batch of water was discharged on Thursday from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant in Japan.

In Russia, leader of the Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin and some of his top lieutenants are presumed dead following a plane crash on Wednesday evening.

On a lighter note, slackliners from around the world participated in a competition in the Chinese city of Zhangjiajie.

Meanwhile, in the USA, both supporters and opponents of former president Trump gathered in Georgia on the day of his arrest. The 77-year-old was arrested at Atlanta's Fulton County Jail. He is accused of conspiring with 18 co-defendants to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Let the pictures tell the story.