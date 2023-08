A cemetery and a house were destroyed in a village in northeastern Greece as firefighters battled a wildfire that had been burning for five days.

The village was near the town of Alexandroupolis where homes have been destroyed, leaving owners to salvage their possessions from the charred ruins.

At least 20 people have died in the forest fires that have swept across parts of Greece this week.

The Parnitha national park closer to Athens was badly damaged by fire with some homes also set ablaze.