WATCH: Firefighters battle to save Greek monastery from the flames

Firefighters rushed in to save the Agia Paraskevi monastery from a raging wildfire northeast of Athens on Wednesday as the country's emergency services fought to contain uncontrolled fires throughout the country for a fifth day.

"We have struggled for so many years to build the monastery and in five minutes nothing is left," resident Theodoros Parastatidis said.

It comes as nineteen people believed to be migrants - including two children - died from forest fires over the last two days.

Evacuations were ordered on Wednesday morning for several settlements in the foothills of Mount Parnita including three nursing homes.