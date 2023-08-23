WATCH: Bulgarian kite festival highlights need for bird protection

A kite festival which follows the migratory route of birds along the Black Sea coast of Bulgaria is highlighting the importance of environmental protection for important habitats.

For an eleventh year, the organisers of the event, which will run until early September, plan to bring together master kite makers from different countries for one or two-day displays of their creations at different locations on Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast.

The festival follows the migratory paths of birds along the Black Sea coast and is known as “Via Pontica – Flying with the Birds.”

The whole Bulgarian coastline is part of the north-south bird migration route known as Via Pontica, and organisers are raising awareness for the protection of endangered bird species and nature preservation.

Demonstrations by the international kite clubs kick off in the early morning hours when the wind sends their unique kite models, some of them reaching impressive sizes, high up above the sea.