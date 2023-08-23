WATCH Around 100,000 people evacuated from Pakistan's flood-ravaged Punjab

Around 100,000 people have been evacuated from flooded villages in Pakistan's Punjab province, emergency services said on Wednesday.

Several hundred villages and thousands of acres of cropland in the central province were inundated when the Sutlej River burst its banks on Sunday.

Emergency services have been working to evacuate residents and livestock to higher ground.

The head of Punjab's government, Mohsin Naqvi, said that monsoon rains had prompted authorities in India to release excess reservoir water into the Sutlej river, causing flooding downstream on the Pakistani side of the border.