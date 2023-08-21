WATCH: Brazil soapbox lovers challenge each other in traditional race

The festival also features diverse art shows and cultural events, but the main attraction is the soapbox race.

The carts are mostly made of wood and bearings as wheels; some can reach over 50-kilometres-per-hour.

"Adrenaline! The adrenaline, the feeling of freedom is surreal. You just have to ride it to know," railroader Guilherme Mellem said.

"As you can see, today at the Virada Cultural Festival people of all ages are racing downhill: children, women, and elderly people.

"I was riding downhill myself with a couple of little boys in a stroller, so it's for all ages."