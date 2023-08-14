Watch: Mud covers Alpine town in Italy after landslide

Civil protection crews cleared mud-covered roads in an Italian Alpine city on Monday after a mountain mudslide sent water, soil and debris pouring into town, bursting riverbanks.

Streets and cars in Bardonecchia, a city near Turin in the Val di Susa mountain valley, were coated in thick, grey sludge following the violent mudslides late on Sunday.

Piedmont regional governor Alberto Cirio said there were no victims and five people initially believed to be missing had been accounted for.

In a Facebook post, Cirio said damage was significant; Deputy Premier Antonio Tajani promised support from the federal government.