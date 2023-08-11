Tens of thousands of rubber ducks race along Chicago River

Tens of thousands of yellow rubber ducks floated along the Chicago River in the United States on Thursday as part of an initiative to raise funds for the Special Olympics Illinois.

The Duck Derby splashdown was launched from a bridge in the city as crowds gathered to watch them race to the finish line.

People pay a fee of almost €5 to sponsor one of the ducks.

Organisers say the funds help them to provide children and adults with intellectual disabilities “opportunities in competitive sports, health education, leadership, and personal development”.