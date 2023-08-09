Watch: Storm Hans washes away roads and floods homes in Norway and Sweden

Officials in northern Europe are warning people to stay inside as stormy weather batters the region.

Storm Hans has caused cancelled ferries, delayed flights, flooded streets and injured people.

Norwegian authorities expected “extremely heavy rainfall” on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Dozens of roads were closed due to floods or landslides in southern Norway and neighbouring Sweden.

In both countries, dozens of people have been evacuated and there were scattered reports of helicopters being used to fly people out of affected areas.