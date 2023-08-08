Watch: protest at England's immigration barge

A small group of campaigners from organisations including Stand Up to Racism held a protest outside the port of Portland on Monday, where a barge which began housing migrants is docked, off the southwest coast of England.

The barge, named the "Bibby Stockholm", is the latest in a line of controversial UK immigration policies and has drawn heavy criticism from locals and rights campaigners.

After a series of delays, on Monday the boat accepted the first of up to 500 young, male asylum seekers who will be housed there while their claims are processed.