Watch: Blue whale found dead on Chilean beach

In a remote southern Chilean beach, a remarkable sight unfolded as a colossal blue whale washed up on the shore, leading authorities to believe it had died at sea.

Located on a small beach within the archipelago of Puerto Elvira, near the city of Ancud, the immense cetacean's discovery was reported by local residents.

Environmental groups raised concerns about the beach's proximity to a highly traversed maritime zone frequented by aquaculture industry vessels. They called for an investigation into a potential collision between the whale and one of these ships.