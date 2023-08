Workers in Ukraine have begun to install the country's coat of arms on the Motherland monument in the capital, Kyiv.

The trident will permanently replace the Soviet hammer and sickle, which were removed from the statue's shield earlier in the week.

Inaugurated in 1981, the Motherland monument is over 62 metres high and features a woman carrying a sword in her right hand and a shield in her left.

The work is scheduled to be completed in time for Ukraine's Independence Day on 24 August.