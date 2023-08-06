At least 30 people dead after a train derailed in Pakistan

At least 30 people have died and 100 others were injured when a train went off the tracks on Sunday in southern Pakistan.

It’s believed that some 10 carriages of Hazara Express overturned trapping many passengers inside.

As rescue operations continued on Sunday, with teams trying to free people from the wreckage, officials said the death could rise.

It is not clear yet what caused the derailment, but railway officials say initial investigations suggest the train was travelling at a normal speed.

Derailments and accidents and occur frequently on Pakistan’s aging railway system.