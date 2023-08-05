No comment videos of the week

This week, hundreds of people supporting the coup in Niger gathered for a large rally in the capital Niamey on Thursday, some waving giant Russian flags, others burning French ones. In the wake of the coup that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum from power in Niger, supporters of the putsch gathered in Niamey to demand the departure of "foreign forces".

In Iraq, Shiite Muslims took part in a mourning ritual in the capital Baghdad, to commemorate Ashura, a 10-day period commemorating the seventh-century killing of Prophet Mohammed's grandson Imam Hussein.

On a line that was just 2.5 centimetres wide, Estonian daredevil Jaan Roose recently set a new world record for the longest LED-lit, single-building slackline walk at the iconic Katara Towers in Lusail, Qatar. Battling with high winds to keep his balance, Roose walked on the 'Sparkline' at 185-metre-high.

Rescuers airlifted a man trapped in the flood on top of a car to safety in China's Hebei province. Heavy rains battered northern China, killing at least twenty people while washing away cars and forcing the capital to issue its highest alerts for flooding and landslides.

On a more festive note, elves, queens and mythological beings paraded through the streets of El Salvador on Tuesday, in annual celebrations for the Central American country's patron saint and namesake. The Salvador del Mundo (Savior of the World) festivities honour both Christian and local mythological traditions.

Finally, a huge crowd turned out to welcome Pope Francis on Thursday, before his speech in Lisbon's Parque Eduardo VII. It was the last event of the second day of Francis' visit to Lisbon for World Youth Day 2023, the major Catholic gathering launched by Saint John Paul II in the 1980s to encourage young Catholics in their faith.

