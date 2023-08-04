WATCH: A lifetime of Freddie Mercury's possessions on display before auction

Austin, 72, said in a BBC interview in April that she has decided to sell almost all the items to “close this very special chapter in my life” and “put my affairs in order.”

Among the hundreds of Mercury's personal treasures were previously unseen working drafts of hits “Don't Stop Me Now,” “We Are the Champions” and ”Somebody to Love."

The handwritten draft of “Bohemian Rhapsody” - which shows that Mercury experimented with naming the song “Mongolian Rhapsody” before crossing it out - is expected to fetch 800,000 to 1.2 million pounds.

The star of the show, however, is Mercury's beloved Yamaha baby grand piano, which is set to sell for 2 million to 3 million pounds. The piano survived several house moves, took centre stage at his mansion, and was the heart of Mercury's musical and personal story from 1975 until his death.