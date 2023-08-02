Watch: Elves, queens on parade in El Salvador national celebrations

Elves, queens and mythological beings paraded through the streets of El Salvador on Tuesday, in annual celebrations for the Central American country's patron saint and namesake.

The Salvador del Mundo festivities honour both Christian and local mythological traditions. This year saw thousands gather for a procession in the capital San Salvador, accompanied by both parade floats and bands.

Each year processions, children's events and sporting competitions are held as part of the festivities, typically under an increased police presence.

This year's event is taking place under an anti-gang 'state of emergency,' in place since March 2022.