Swathes of Beijing remain badly hit by heavy rain in recent days

A park in China’s capital, Beijing, where residents used to gather, dance, and exercise, is flooded with plastic waste after the city was hit with its heaviest rains since records began 140 years ago.

Storm Doksuri, a former super typhoon, swept northwards over China after hitting southern Fujian province last week, with torrential rains pounding the typically dry capital and surrounding areas on Saturday.

In just 40 hours, Beijing recorded nearly the average rainfall for the entire month of July. Swathes of the city and its suburbs were badly hit by the rain, with state media reporting 974,400 people have been evacuated in the region.

It is also being reported that at least 11 people, including two rescue workers, died in the city while 13 others are still missing.

Authorities lifted a red alert for flooding in Beijing on Wednesday morning after the water flow in major rivers went down below the warning mark.

With rainfall easing, the focus has moved to the relief operation with hundreds of rescue workers from the Chinese Red Cross reportedly being sent to hard-hit areas to clean up debris and help evacuate victims.