WATCH: school hit by Russian air strike in Kharkiv

According to preliminary data, there were no people in the premises of the pedagogical and technical school in Kharkiv, which was hit by an enemy drone.

The school building is a civilian infrastructure object with no military personnel in it, Volodymyr Tymoshko said, the chief of the Kharkiv region police.

According to him, the Russians are hitting chaotically the city, the objects they can reach.

As a result of the attack, a guard of the sports facility was injured, he was hospitalized, added the spokesman for the regional prosecutor's office.