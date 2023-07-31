Watch: "Grannies against the far-right" march in Magdeburg

Nearly 1,000 people gathered in Magdeburg - a city in Germany's former communist east - to protest against the far-right AfD party holding a congress there. The group "Omas gegen Recht", or "Grannies against the far-right" banged together saucepan lids and carried brooms adorned with messages reading "Nazis out" as they swept the street.

Demonstrators said they were "very worried" about the AfD's surge in opinion polls.

Over two consecutive weekends, AfD members from across Germany are set to debate the party's programme for the European vote in June 2024, while incumbent EU Parliament member Maximilian Krah was elected with 65.7% of the votes to lead the AfD's 2024 European Union election campaign.