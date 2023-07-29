Watch: Ship carrying electric cars on fire off Dutch coast

A boat hoses the smoke from a fire which broke out on a freight ship in the North Sea, about 27 kilometers (17 miles) north of the Dutch island of Ameland, Wednesday, July 26.
Rescuers on Friday were finally able to board a cargo ship packed with electric vehicles that caught fire off the Dutch coast but authorities said the flames, though less intense, still pose a risk to nearby natural sites.

An electric car is suspected of sparking the deadly blaze. Officials said that nearly 500 electric vehicles were aboard, far more than initially reported.

The fire broke out on the Fremantle Highway late on Tuesday, killing one member of the all-Indian crew and prompting a massive effort to douse the flames.

