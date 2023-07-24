Banners and burnt effigies: Protests held in Guatemala and the Philippines

Thousands of protesters marched Monday in Manila ahead of the State of the Nation address by President Ferdinand Marcos.

Various rights groups burnt effigies and held colourful placards to show their displeasure with the first year of Marcos' administration, calling for better governance and less corruption.

On Sunday meanwhile, hundreds of Guatemalans marched on the capital demanding that the attorney general and a handful of prosecutors step down over their alleged efforts to impede an upcoming presidential runoff election.

Many of the protesters carried signs calling for an end to a right-wing campaign widely seen as a challenge to the legitimacy of the 20 August runoff.