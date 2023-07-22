WATCH: Wreath placed on Tony Bennett's Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Bennett, the eminent stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards graced a decades long career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, was 96.

Publicist Sylvia Weiner confirmed Bennett’s death to The Associated Press, saying he died in New York. There was no specific cause, but Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016.

In San Francisco, residents are paying their respect to an adopted icon who left his heart in the city.

Fans left flowers at the Tony Bennett statue next to the historic Fairmont Hotel where the crooner first sang "I left my heart in San Francisco" in 1961.

He was just two weeks short of his birthday.

