WATCH: Fresh protests in Israel against planned overhaul of judicial system

Protesters in Israel blocked highways and gathered outside Tel Aviv's stock exchange and military headquarters on Tuesday in the latest countrywide demonstration against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's planned judicial overhaul.

This latest “day of disruption” came as longtime allies of the prime minister pushed a contentious piece of legislation through a parliamentary committee ahead of a vote expected next week.

Outside the Tel Aviv stock exchange, demonstrators ignited smoke bombs, drummed, and chanted, and held up signs reading “save our startup nation” and “dictatorship will kill the economy”.

The bill making its way through parliament this week would eliminate the Supreme Court's ability to strike down government decisions it deems unreasonable.