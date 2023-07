India has successfully launched Chandrayaan-3, an unmanned rocket carrying a robot explorer to the south pole of the Earth's satellite.

The mission will last 14 days and cost nearly €67 million.

If successful, India will join the select club of countries - Russia, the United States and China - who have successfully completed a controlled lunar landing.

India made a first attempt four years ago, but that rocket lost contact with the Earth shortly before landing on the Moon.