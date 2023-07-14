WATCH: Florida duo capture giant Burmese python in viral video

Two men from Florida have made headlines after an online video went viral showing them capture the longest-ever recorded Burmese python in the US state.

The 56kg and 7.7m long reptile was officially verified by the Conservancy of Southwest Florida.

Jake Waleri stumbled upon the snake in the Big Cypress National Preserve at 1 am on 10 July. Waleri can be seen extracting the massive python from roadside grass and wrestling with it as the snake tries to strike him.

As recommended by wildlife officials, the snake was subsequently handed over to the Conservancy.