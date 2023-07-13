At least 66 dead as extreme monsoon rains in India causes flooding

At least 66 people have died after days of relentless monsoon rains in India, government officials said Wednesday.

Police says rescue teams were mobilised to assist 40 foreign travellers, including 14 Russians and 12 Malaysians, stranded at tourist destinations together with several hundred Indian nationals.

Flooding and landslides are common and cause widespread devastation during India's monsoon season, but experts say climate change is increasing their frequency and severity.

Torrential downpours have washed away vehicles, demolished buildings, and torn down bridges in Himachal Pradesh, the worst-affected state.

In the capital, New Delhi, the Yamuna River swelled inundating key roads and submerging historic quarters near the Red Fort and in the old city.