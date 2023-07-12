WATCH: Zookeepers in China help animals beat the heat

Zookeepers in a wildlife park in northwest China's Xi'an City have been taking special measures to help animals beat the heat as the city suffers from persistently high temperatures.

At the Xi'an Qinling Wildlife Park, twin giant pandas Qin Xiu and Qin Meican are being well looked after.

When the outdoor temperatures start to soar, park staff escort them inside to play in a much more manageable indoor environment, where the duo can enjoy a refreshing fruit feast inside their comfortable, air-conditioned room.

The pandas' special fruit platter comes served on large ice blocks, with one of the cuddly bears later seen happily hugging this big chunk of ice to cool themselves down.