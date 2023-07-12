WATCH: Israel gripped by further protests over controversial judicial reform plans

Protesters in Israel blocked highways and staged demonstrations at the Tel Aviv airport on Tuesday in a further show of resistance to the government's judicial overhaul package which critics say poses a threat to democracy.

Dozens were arrested, said police, who used water cannon and deployed mounted officers to disperse demonstrators in Tel Aviv.

The plan was announced in January by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, subsequently splitting the nation and sparking one of the country's biggest-ever protest movements, with weekly demonstrations often by tens of thousands of people.