WATCH: Argentinian artist paints giant Lionel Messi mural in Miami

Lionel Messi's next club, Inter Miami, announced Friday it will hold a presentation event, called 'The Unveil', on 16 July at its home stadium.

Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi revealed he was moving to the Major League Soccer club last month after allowing his contract at Paris Saint-Germain to run out.

Messi, who won the World Cup with Argentina in December, is expected to be joined in Miami by his former Barcelona teammate and ex-Spain international midfielder Sergio Busquets. The pair could be presented together.