The main halls of the Hamburger Bahnhof Museum of Contemporary Art in Berlin used to be the arrivals hall of a train station. Now, it is one of the largest exhibition spaces in Germany.

Barcelona-born Eva Fabregas is the latest artist to take a stab at filling it – and she is not holding back. Around 70 inflatable colourful sculptures, some on the floor but many crawling up the walls to the ceiling, are claiming the space.