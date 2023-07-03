WATCH: Iffland becomes cliff diving champion in Polignano a Mare Italy

Australian diver Rhianna Iffland took top place at the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Polignano a Mare, Italy on Sunday.

Iffland extended her winning streak to 10 events across two seasons, defeating Canadian Molly Carlson in the women’s competition with a score of 344.85 points.

Great Britain's Aidan Heslop took the men's title and recorded the highest-scoring single dive ever; a Forward 4 Somersaults 3 1/2 Twists Pike which totalled 161.20 points.

Iffland's win allowed her to maintain her lead in the overall standings as she eyes off a seventh consecutive title.