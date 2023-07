Beirut motorists pull up to a drive-through counter, not for fast-food, but to exchange empty bottles and cardboard for cash, a novelty in a country long plagued by rubbish crises.

Festering landfills often overflow in crisis-hit Lebanon, waste is burnt illegally at informal dump sites and rubbish floats off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea.

State-run recycling has largely fallen by the wayside in a nation that has been grappling with a three-year-long economic collapse.