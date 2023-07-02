WATCH: Rubbish picking competition in Bangkok collects 170 kgs in an hour

Bangkok residents search the hidden corners in the city centre of the Thai capital and collect some 170kg of garbage in an hour, as 58 teams participate in a trash-picking competition called SpoGOMI.

Takayasu Udagawa, Speaksperson from The Nippon Foundation, one of the organisers, explained why they set up SpoGOMI.

"We created the SpoGOMI because the marine litter problem is becoming a serious problem all over the world. The litter is not from the sea but from the land. The trash littered goes into the ocean through the rivers, so we have to pick up the trash."

Sivasit Wanarungson, 44 year old, member of winning team and a business owner said the event was a lot of fun.

"We are runners, we love running. Spogomi means sport and 'gomi' means garbage. We love to collect and separate the waste and we love sporting. So I think this activity matches for us."

Piyanee Limsophathum, 39 year old participant and mother of 7-year-old boy said "I would like to emphasise my kid knows how to separate or recycle the waste."

"We found trash in places we never noticed before," said Chanakarn Chucheepchuenkamol, 29 year old participant and civil servant.

To watch the No Comment please click on the player icon above.