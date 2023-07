There are 3,279 migrants hosted in the Lampedusa, which is eight times the expected capacity of 400 people.

Despite the fact that it is overcrowded, migrants have continued to be transferred to the Island.

Ferries to Porto Emedocle and the patrol boats of the Fiamme Gialle, which set sail for Pozzallo and Porto Empedocle, transferred a total of 697 people.