WATCH: Muslims around the world perform Eid al-Adha prayer

The prayer gathering takes place in the field as a way to reintroduce a tradition that was historically part of the mosque.

"We are grateful for the chance to perform our prayers on such a vast field for the first time," worshipper Muhammad Yusren said.

"In our hometown in Malaysia, we usually pray in a mosque building. We could reminisce in Prophet Muhammad's practice by praying together with the Aceh people on the vast field, adding more joy to our celebration of Eid al-Adha overseas."

For worshipper Syahluna Polem, it's his second time praying on the field.

"The vast space made praying more convenient," he said.

"It was also more enjoyable to interact with friends here."