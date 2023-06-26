WATCH: Jet suit inventor gives demonstration to Norway's Red Cross

For the British-born entrepreneur and inventor Richard Browning, the jet suit started like a crazy idea. Now he is in Norway, for the first time ever to test his new jet suit in Norwegian rough, mountainous terrain.

One would think that we are witnessing what is an American science fiction film when watching Browning fly his jet suit. Especially interested in this new creation is the Red Cross in Kvæfjord.

They originally reached out to the company GRAVITY on Instagram to show their interest. They think the jet suit might be the future for mountain rescues in unforgiving Norwegian terrains because the suit would drastically minimize the time it would take to get up the mountains. Therefore, potentially making rescue missions more effective.