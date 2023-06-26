Watch: Fishermen in Valparaiso celebrate Saint Peter

In the Caleta El Membrillo of Valparaíso, Chile, a new version of the San Pedro festivity is being held. This activity is organized by the local fishermen's union, with the support of the local municipality, the Navy, and other public organizations.

With different religious dances to the rhythm of the drum, they thank the saint for his favours and ask him for good fishing, together with many people who come to enjoy the sale of fried fish to the public.

"This festivity is an opportunity to thank and ask Saint Peter to take care of us when we go to sea, and to give us fish in abundance", said fisherman Jose Ortiz.