A Russian missile attack killed at least three people and injured eight on Saturday when falling debris caused a fire on several floors of a 24-storey apartment building in a central district of Kyiv, Serhii Popko, the head of the city's military administration, said on Telegram.

He said more than 20 missiles were detected and destroyed.

Video from the scene showed a blaze in the upper floors of the building and the parking lot strewn with ash and debris.