No Comment of the week

This week, we take a look back at the pride marches that took place in a dozen European cities. Glitter, rainbow flags, music, and celebration of all kinds of love in Vienna, Zurich and Warsaw.

On a less festive note, a major explosion occurred in Paris on Wednesday. A historic building collapsed, injuring 37 people, six of whom are in critical condition. One last missing person is still being searched for in the rubble.

In the Gaza Strip, fire raged during Palestinian protests. People burned tyres and rioted against Israeli forces after they killed six people in a raid on West Bank's Jenin this Monday.

In India, hundreds of people gathered to celebrate International Yoga Day in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine, footage released by the Russian Defense Ministry showed flooded areas of the Kherson region after the Russian attack on the Nova Kakhovka dam on 6 June.

Let’s finish this week of No Comment videos with a traditional Chinese festival where boats look like dragons.

Thousands of people attended Hong Kong's Dragon Boat Festival on Friday, reviving a centuries-old tradition. The festival consists of boat races and marks the onset of summer.

Let the pictures tell the story.