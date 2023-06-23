WATCH: Giant dollar signs used in Paris fossil fuels protest

The leaders of France and Barbados, joined by other leaders and the heads of multilateral development banks, pushed on Thursday for an overhaul of the international financial system to better tackle poverty, climate change and other 21st-century challenges.

French President Emmanuel Macron, hosting the two-day summit in Paris, invited Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley to co-headline the event, which seeks to improve the lending system for developing countries.

The summit comes amid growing recognition that curbing global warming at tolerable levels will require a massive increase in clean energy investment in poor and emerging economies.