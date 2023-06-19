WATCH: Toulouse players return home after Top 14 title

After Toulouse's star-studded side beat La Rochelle to claim a 22nd French Top 14 title, the club's host of internationals were ready to shift their sights to the Rugby World Cup.

France fly-half Romain Ntamack scored a late solo match-winner after Argentina centre Santiago Chocobares also crossed the line, while England back-rower Jack Willis stood out in the 29-26 victory in Paris on Saturday.

Up to 20 of Toulouse's matchday squad could feature in the tournament, which starts on 8 September as Les Bleus host three-time winners New Zealand.