No Comment videos of the week

This week, former Premier Silvio Berlusconi was honoured Wednesday with a state funeral in Milan’s Duomo Cathedral and a day of national mourning. He died at the age of 86 on Monday in a Milan hospital where he was being treated for chronic leukaemia.

On the other side of the planet, the family of Bella Montoya, 76, were surprised to witness her resurrection. The woman had been pronounced dead five hours earlier at the public hospital in Babahoyo, Colombia.

In Ukraine, a volunteer who helped shuttle civilians by boat to safety from the flooded Kherson area decided to take a break to serve up a different kind of relief: a musical one.

On Tuesday, a dinosaur called Frankie from a United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) campaign interrupted the Colombian Congress in Bogota to remind of the climate emergency.

Pope Francis left the Gemelli hospital in Rome in a wheelchair this Friday, where he had a hernia operation. The 86-year-old pontiff underwent a three-hour surgery under general anaesthetic on June 7 to remove a painful hernia on the site of a scar from previous surgery.

Finally, angry Lebanese depositors burned tyres and vandalised branches of several banks in Beirut. Lebanon has been mired since 2019 in an economic crisis that the World Bank has dubbed one of the worst in modern history, as the currency's market value has severely depreciated against the dollar.

